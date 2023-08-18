Horizen (ZEN) Price Hits $7.18

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $7.18 or 0.00027513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $100.72 million and $8.14 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00093939 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00050754 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,026,350 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

