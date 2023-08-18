Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HBM. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.19.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:HBM remained flat at $4.70 on Thursday. 745,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,701,649. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.04. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.00.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -7.69%.

Institutional Trading of Hudbay Minerals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 14,683 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 81.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,254 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 42,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.