Humana (NYSE:HUM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Humana from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $576.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Argus lowered Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Stephens lifted their target price on Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $592.95.

Humana Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:HUM traded up $3.76 on Thursday, hitting $492.50. The stock had a trading volume of 263,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67. Humana has a 1 year low of $423.29 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.57.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Humana will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

Institutional Trading of Humana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 102,197.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,920,592,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228,377 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,667,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,722,338,000 after acquiring an additional 44,518 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,342,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,564,703,000 after acquiring an additional 486,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,621,731,000 after acquiring an additional 143,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Humana by 18.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,038,513,000 after purchasing an additional 366,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

