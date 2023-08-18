Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Director Michael A. Rocca Sells 1,508 Shares

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $171,715.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,112.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of H traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $112.75. 621,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,516. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $77.70 and a 12 month high of $127.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.93.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Archon Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Archon Partners LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

