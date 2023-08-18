Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Director Michael A. Rocca Sells 1,508 Shares

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $171,715.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,112.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance
Shares of H traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $112.75. 621,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,516. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $77.70 and a 12 month high of $127.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.93.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Archon Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Archon Partners LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.
About Hyatt Hotels
Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.
