I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at HC Wainwright

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Friday.

Get I-Mab alerts:

View Our Latest Report on I-Mab

I-Mab Stock Down 3.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On I-Mab

I-Mab stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $7.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMAB. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in I-Mab in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in I-Mab in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in I-Mab by 243.2% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in I-Mab in the first quarter valued at $65,000. 24.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

I-Mab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Efineptakin alfa, a recombinant human IL-7 that is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.