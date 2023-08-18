ICON Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000656 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $164.70 million and $3.93 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 965,155,577 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 965,119,055.7452776 with 965,119,090.5387293 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.16772714 USD and is down -9.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $7,541,851.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

