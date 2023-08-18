ICON Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000656 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $164.70 million and $3.93 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
ICON Coin Profile
ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 965,155,577 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 965,119,055.7452776 with 965,119,090.5387293 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.16772714 USD and is down -9.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $7,541,851.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”
ICON Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.