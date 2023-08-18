IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Short Interest Update

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 811,800 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 869,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of IDACORP from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IDACORP Trading Down 0.9 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 10.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 7.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 9.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,459,000 after buying an additional 32,219 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IDA opened at $94.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.28 and its 200-day moving average is $105.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.57. IDACORP has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $115.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.60.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $413.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.32 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IDACORP will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

