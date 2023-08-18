IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $610.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $586.00.

IDXX traded down $2.69 on Thursday, hitting $483.73. 332,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,710. The company has a 50 day moving average of $509.39 and a 200-day moving average of $490.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $564.73.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

