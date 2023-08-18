iExec RLC Market Capitalization Reaches $74.49 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00003949 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $74.49 million and $6.50 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00019707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018674 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014749 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,086.99 or 1.00106001 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002504 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.01993265 USD and is down -9.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $8,369,682.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

