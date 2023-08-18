Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Cut to $235.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HSBC from $270.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Illumina from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $236.05.

Get Illumina alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Illumina

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN opened at $169.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.12. Illumina has a 1 year low of $167.88 and a 1 year high of $248.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $95,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,747,861.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 312.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Illumina by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $82,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Illumina by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illumina

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.