IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IMAX. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.75.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IMAX
IMAX Trading Up 1.7 %
IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. IMAX had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $97.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.69 million. Analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 3,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $66,733.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,830.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMAX
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in IMAX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 706,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,367,000 after purchasing an additional 27,207 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IMAX during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in IMAX by 40.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 19,226 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,684,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
IMAX Company Profile
IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IMAX
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.