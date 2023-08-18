IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IMAX. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.75.

Get IMAX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IMAX

IMAX Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of IMAX traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $19.41. 91,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,520. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.31. IMAX has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 239.65, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. IMAX had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $97.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.69 million. Analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 3,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $66,733.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,830.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMAX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in IMAX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 706,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,367,000 after purchasing an additional 27,207 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IMAX during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in IMAX by 40.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 19,226 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,684,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.