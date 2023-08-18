Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Trading 4.6% Higher

Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) traded up 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.17 and last traded at $12.13. 220,181 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 365,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.
The firm has a market capitalization of $930.01 million, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.54.
Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 million. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 41.31% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immatics will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
