Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Trading 4.6% Higher

Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) traded up 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.17 and last traded at $12.13. 220,181 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 365,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

Immatics Trading Up 4.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $930.01 million, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.54.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 million. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 41.31% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immatics will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immatics

Immatics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMTX. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Immatics in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,888,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,472,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics in the second quarter valued at about $8,138,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Immatics by 1,414.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 529,325 shares during the period. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,311,000. 45.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

