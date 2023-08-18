ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.13.

NASDAQ IMGN traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,946,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,544,735. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.78.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.15 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 96.02% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. ImmunoGen’s quarterly revenue was up 485.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 100,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $1,422,982.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 100,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $1,422,982.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $16,942,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,332,467.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,353,068 shares of company stock worth $22,414,102. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at about $164,398,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 69.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,247,000 after buying an additional 5,638,822 shares during the period. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,234,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,878,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,120,000 after buying an additional 3,325,815 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

