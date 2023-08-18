Impax Asset Management Group plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 23,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 10,265.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 704,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,234,000 after purchasing an additional 697,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,223 shares of company stock valued at $16,401,775 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock opened at $53.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $60.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.90.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.37%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

