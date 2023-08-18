Impax Asset Management Group plc Decreases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,660 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in American Express by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in American Express by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in American Express by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

NYSE:AXP opened at $160.58 on Friday. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The stock has a market cap of $118.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.89 and a 200-day moving average of $166.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

