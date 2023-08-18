Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $2.23 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,456 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,733,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $217,575,000 after acquiring an additional 932,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $88.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.14. The company has a market capitalization of $101.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $90.19.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 63.77%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.95.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

