Impax Asset Management Group plc Trims Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.23% of Verra Mobility worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 301.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $18.93 on Friday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $21.54. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

