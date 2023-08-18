Impax Asset Management Group plc Trims Stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $7,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NPO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,814,000 after buying an additional 17,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,300,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,491,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,020,000 after purchasing an additional 556,751 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,285,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,708,000 after purchasing an additional 37,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on NPO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

EnPro Industries Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $128.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.50. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.69 and a 1 year high of $144.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.78.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.43 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

About EnPro Industries

(Free Report)

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.