Inca One Gold (CVE:IO) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.41

Inca One Gold Corp. (CVE:IO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.41 and traded as high as C$0.42. Inca One Gold shares last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 37,727 shares.
Inca One Gold Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.41. The stock has a market cap of C$14.08 million and a P/E ratio of -5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.03, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.31.
About Inca One Gold
Inca One Gold Corp. operates as a Canadian-based mineral resource and mineral processing company with gold milling facilities in Peru. It develops and operates Chala One and Kori One gold-bearing mineral processing facilities. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp. and changed its name to Inca One Gold Corp.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Inca One Gold
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- How to Invest in Energy
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for Inca One Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inca One Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.