Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Independent Bank from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Independent Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INDB traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.39. The company had a trading volume of 323,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,498. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.82. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $43.28 and a 52 week high of $91.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.08 and its 200 day moving average is $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 36.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 35,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

