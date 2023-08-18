Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.36.

NYSE IR traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,648. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.01. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $68.92.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

In related news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,458. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $26,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at $839,549,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

