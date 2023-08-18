Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of INOD traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.59. 348,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,628. The stock has a market cap of $384.60 million, a P/E ratio of -45.30 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.08. Innodata has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
In related news, Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 73,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $902,378.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,057,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,340.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Ashok Mishra sold 141,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $1,597,332.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 73,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $902,378.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,057,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,340.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 326,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,704,454. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of AI data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.
