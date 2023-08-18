Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Innodata Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of INOD traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.59. 348,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,628. The stock has a market cap of $384.60 million, a P/E ratio of -45.30 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.08. Innodata has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 73,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $902,378.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,057,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,340.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Ashok Mishra sold 141,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $1,597,332.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 73,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $902,378.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,057,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,340.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 326,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,704,454. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Innodata

Innodata Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INOD. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Innodata during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innodata during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Innodata during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 271.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of AI data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

