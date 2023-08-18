Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Short Interest Down 5.9% in July

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 680,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In other Innovid news, CEO Zvika Netter purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,010,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,698.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Helmreich bought 100,000 shares of Innovid stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 698,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,582.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Zvika Netter bought 50,000 shares of Innovid stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,010,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,698.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 305,988 shares of company stock worth $351,157 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Innovid during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Innovid during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Innovid during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Innovid during the 1st quarter worth about $4,253,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovid during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTV. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Innovid in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Innovid from $1.10 to $1.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Innovid stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Innovid has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

