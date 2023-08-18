Insider Buying: AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) CFO Buys $89,650.00 in Stock

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) CFO David D. O’toole bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $89,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,510. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AVITA Medical Stock Performance

Shares of RCEL opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.58. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.03 million, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RCEL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AVITA Medical from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of AVITA Medical from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AVITA Medical from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AVITA Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of AVITA Medical from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AVITA Medical

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCEL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AVITA Medical by 56.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in AVITA Medical during the second quarter valued at $35,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AVITA Medical during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States, Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

