Insider Buying: Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Major Shareholder Buys 50,037 Shares of Stock

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll purchased 50,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $228,168.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,818,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,094,056.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Juniper Investment Company, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bioventus alerts:

On Monday, August 14th, Juniper Investment Company, Ll purchased 14,985 shares of Bioventus stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $71,778.15.

Bioventus Stock Down 19.7 %

BVS stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Bioventus Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $294.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. The business had revenue of $119.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.34 million. Analysts expect that Bioventus Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bioventus by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bioventus by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bioventus by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bioventus by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 235,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Bioventus by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bioventus

About Bioventus

(Get Free Report)

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.