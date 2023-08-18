Insider Buying: Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) COO Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) COO Dimitar Karaivanov purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,852.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

Shares of CBU stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.61. 102,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,045. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day moving average is $51.92. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $71.42.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBU. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Community Bank System from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Community Bank System from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Bank System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.83.

Institutional Trading of Community Bank System

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 423,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 8,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading

