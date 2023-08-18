Insider Buying: Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Purchases 6,100 Shares of Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $90,219.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,952,536 shares in the company, valued at $176,778,007.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 16th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 37,096 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $547,907.92.

On Monday, August 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,424 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $94,882.48.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 5,857 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $87,035.02.

On Monday, August 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 4,700 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $70,406.00.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 3,525 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $52,557.75.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 3,679 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $53,823.77.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 146,427 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $2,279,868.39.

On Monday, June 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 4,801 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $74,559.53.

On Friday, June 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 7,009 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $109,410.49.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 4,591 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $70,885.04.

Donegal Group Price Performance

DGICA opened at $14.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1,487,000.00 and a beta of -0.01. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Donegal Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is currently -6,800,000.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGICA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the third quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 15,473.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 838.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 55.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Donegal Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

