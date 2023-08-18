Insider Buying: Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Director Buys 1,450 Shares of Stock

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) Director Justin A. Knowles bought 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.68 per share, with a total value of $64,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,020.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of EGLE opened at $45.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $447.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.66. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.16 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.58.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is a positive change from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 30.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth $17,690,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1,342.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 251,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,452,000 after buying an additional 234,245 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 793.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after buying an additional 148,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,176,000 after buying an additional 106,469 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter worth $3,478,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EGLE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

