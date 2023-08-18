Insider Buying: First Au Limited (ASX:FAU) Insider Purchases A$75,000.00 in Stock

First Au Limited (ASX:FAU – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Raihani bought 25,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$75,000.00 ($48,701.30).

First Au Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Get First Au alerts:

First Au Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

First Au Limited explores for gold and base metals in Western Australia's Goldfields and Pilbara. It holds 100% interests in the Gimlet gold project located to the north west of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; the Victoria Gold project; and the Mabel Creek project. First Au Limited was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Balwyn, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for First Au Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Au and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.