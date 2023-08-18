Insider Buying: First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director Buys $42,400.00 in Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 2,000 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of BUSE opened at $20.72 on Friday. First Busey Co. has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). First Busey had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $106.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.96 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BUSE shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Busey from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Busey in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Busey by 42.8% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in First Busey by 48.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,525,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,656,000 after purchasing an additional 498,963 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Busey by 81.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 84,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

