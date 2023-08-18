Insider Buying: Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Director Acquires $25,749.36 in Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) Director Michael Hexner purchased 8,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $25,749.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 217,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,364.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Heritage Global stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. Heritage Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The company had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Heritage Global by 101.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the first quarter worth $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage Global by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 25.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Heritage Global from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. 500.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Heritage Global in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Heritage Global from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

