Insider Buying: Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Purchases 24 Shares of Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Oxley bought 24 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,641 ($20.82) per share, for a total transaction of £393.84 ($499.61).

Johnson Matthey Price Performance

Shares of LON:JMAT opened at GBX 1,602.50 ($20.33) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,108.33, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,745.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,919.80. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,590.50 ($20.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,384 ($30.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.29.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a GBX 55 ($0.70) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,347.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($30.45) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 2,300 ($29.18) to GBX 2,500 ($31.71) in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,225 ($28.23).

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Stories

