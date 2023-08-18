Insider Buying: Kaiser Reef Limited (ASX:KAU) Insider Buys A$15,000.00 in Stock

Kaiser Reef Limited (ASX:KAU – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Downes bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$15,000.00 ($9,740.26).

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Kaiser Reef Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold projects in Australia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Stuart Town project; and Macquarie North project located in the Lachlan Fold Belt, New South Wales. It also holds a 100% interest in the Maldon Goldfield located within the central portion of the Bendigo-Ballarat zone of the Lachlan Fold Belt; and the A1 Gold Mine located in Eastern Victoria.

