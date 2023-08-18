Insider Buying: MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) CEO Acquires $13,058.70 in Stock

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) CEO Jeff W. Dick bought 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.70 per share, with a total value of $13,058.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,525.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of MainStreet Bancshares stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.50. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $31.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

MainStreet Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Separately, Stephens cut shares of MainStreet Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Institutional Trading of MainStreet Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 511,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after buying an additional 66,169 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 287,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 1,483.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 282,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 264,654 shares during the period. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in MainStreet Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $4,656,000. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

Further Reading

