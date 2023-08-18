Insider Buying: MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Director Purchases $16,200.00 in Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) Director John C. Chrystal purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $16,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,052 shares in the company, valued at $324,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MoneyLion Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ML opened at $14.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $128.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.93. MoneyLion Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ML shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on MoneyLion from $90.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley started coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $3.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Institutional Trading of MoneyLion

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ML. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,199,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 612,935 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in MoneyLion by 12.3% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 4,315,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after acquiring an additional 471,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in MoneyLion by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,791,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 125,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 128,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $870,000.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

