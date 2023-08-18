Insider Buying: Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Director Buys $147,750.00 in Stock

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) Director Stephen P. Larson acquired 5,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $147,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:RYI opened at $30.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.76. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $44.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.93%.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ryerson from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ryerson in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.
