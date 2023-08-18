Insider Buying: Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Director Acquires $19,692.00 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 1,200 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.41 per share, for a total transaction of $19,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at $285,255.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Xometry Trading Down 0.6 %

XMTR opened at $16.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.48. Xometry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Xometry by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xometry by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Xometry by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xometry by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XMTR shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Xometry from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Xometry from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Xometry from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xometry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

