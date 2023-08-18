Insider Selling: Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Director Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $706,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,899 shares in the company, valued at $327,933.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Sterling Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 11th, Sterling Anderson sold 26,600 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $92,568.00.
- On Wednesday, July 26th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $592,000.00.
- On Monday, July 24th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $566,000.00.
- On Friday, July 21st, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $554,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 19th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $602,000.00.
- On Monday, July 17th, Sterling Anderson sold 173,071 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $546,904.36.
- On Friday, July 14th, Sterling Anderson sold 175,687 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $569,225.88.
- On Wednesday, July 12th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $666,000.00.
- On Monday, July 10th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $592,000.00.
- On Friday, July 7th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $546,000.00.
Aurora Innovation Price Performance
NASDAQ:AUR opened at $3.16 on Friday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on AUR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $1.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.
Aurora Innovation Company Profile
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
