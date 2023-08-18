Insider Selling: Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Director Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $706,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,899 shares in the company, valued at $327,933.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sterling Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

On Friday, August 11th, Sterling Anderson sold 26,600 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $92,568.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $592,000.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $566,000.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $554,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $602,000.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Sterling Anderson sold 173,071 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $546,904.36.

On Friday, July 14th, Sterling Anderson sold 175,687 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $569,225.88.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $666,000.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $592,000.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $546,000.00.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

NASDAQ:AUR opened at $3.16 on Friday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Aurora Innovation by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,653,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 373,280 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $635,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AUR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $1.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

View Our Latest Research Report on AUR

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.