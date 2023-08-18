Insider Selling: Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Sells 3,891 Shares of Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,323,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $105.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $123.09. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,255,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,863,000 after acquiring an additional 161,609 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,030 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 10,867,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,253,000 after acquiring an additional 49,543 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,956,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,374,000 after acquiring an additional 593,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $874,947,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.09.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

