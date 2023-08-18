Insider Selling: General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) CEO Sells $7,575,110.80 in Stock

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GD opened at $222.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.18 and its 200 day moving average is $220.57. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in General Dynamics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in General Dynamics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.38.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

