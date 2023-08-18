Insider Selling: Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CEO Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $1,419,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370 shares in the company, valued at $382,730.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Globe Life Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $111.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.46. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.23 and a 1 year high of $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 15.91%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 10.51%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Globe Life from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.14.

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 23.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

