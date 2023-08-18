Insider Selling: IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) CFO Sells $100,824.36 in Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) CFO Paul A. Stone sold 3,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $100,824.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,112.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.31. The company had a trading volume of 772,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,276. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 0.81. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.77.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 164.25%. IDEAYA Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IDYA. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 66.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company's stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Further Reading

