Insider Selling: IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) CFO Sells $100,824.36 in Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) CFO Paul A. Stone sold 3,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $100,824.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,112.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.31. The company had a trading volume of 772,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,276. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 0.81. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.77.
IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 164.25%. IDEAYA Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on IDYA
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 66.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.
About IDEAYA Biosciences
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IDEAYA Biosciences
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.