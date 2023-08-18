Insider Selling: InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Sells 19,856 Shares of Stock

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) Director R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 19,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $211,664.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

R. Rimmy Malhotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 16th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 10,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $107,300.00.

On Monday, August 14th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 5,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $54,100.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 20,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $174,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 5,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $45,200.00.

InfuSystem Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN INFU traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,770. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $224.71 million, a PE ratio of 355.33 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $11.44.

Institutional Trading of InfuSystem

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in InfuSystem by 597.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 881,856 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in InfuSystem by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 836,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 283,591 shares during the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in InfuSystem by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 557,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 190,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in InfuSystem by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 178,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in InfuSystem by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 175,865 shares during the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

