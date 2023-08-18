Insider Selling: InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Sells 19,856 Shares of Stock

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) Director R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 19,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $211,664.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
R. Rimmy Malhotra also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 16th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 10,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $107,300.00.
- On Monday, August 14th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 5,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $54,100.00.
- On Thursday, June 8th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 20,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $174,000.00.
- On Tuesday, June 6th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 5,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $45,200.00.
InfuSystem Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSEAMERICAN INFU traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,770. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $224.71 million, a PE ratio of 355.33 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $11.44.
Institutional Trading of InfuSystem
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on InfuSystem
InfuSystem Company Profile
InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than InfuSystem
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.