Insider Selling: Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Insider Sells 9,018 Shares of Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) insider Nathan Dickerman sold 9,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $56,182.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,349.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Nathan Dickerman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 12th, Nathan Dickerman sold 3,880 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $21,960.80.
Ouster Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of OUST opened at $6.20 on Friday. Ouster, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Ouster by 68.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12,329 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Ouster in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Ouster in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in Ouster by 142.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 31,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ouster in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000.
Ouster Company Profile
Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.
