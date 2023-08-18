Insider Selling: Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Insider Sells 9,018 Shares of Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) insider Nathan Dickerman sold 9,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $56,182.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,349.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nathan Dickerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Nathan Dickerman sold 3,880 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $21,960.80.

Ouster Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of OUST opened at $6.20 on Friday. Ouster, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OUST shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ouster from $6.10 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Ouster from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Ouster from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Ouster by 68.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12,329 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Ouster in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Ouster in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in Ouster by 142.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 31,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ouster in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

