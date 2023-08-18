Insider Selling: Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) CFO Sells 8,893 Shares of Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian sold 8,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $13,784.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,851.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Harry Jr. Thomasian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Precigen alerts:

On Thursday, August 10th, Harry Jr. Thomasian sold 6,852 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $8,290.92.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Harry Jr. Thomasian sold 6,724 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $8,068.80.

Precigen Stock Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ:PGEN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,576,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,142. Precigen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Precigen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Precigen

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Precigen in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Precigen in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Precigen in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Precigen in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Precigen in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precigen

(Get Free Report)

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.