Insider Selling: Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) CFO Sells 37,780 Shares of Stock

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) CFO Craig C. Conti sold 37,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $723,109.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,120.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of VRRM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,565,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,090. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $21.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Verra Mobility by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,543,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Verra Mobility by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,679,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,617,000 after purchasing an additional 796,360 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP raised its position in Verra Mobility by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 9,769,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,292,000 after purchasing an additional 231,481 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,602,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,583 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,459,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,336,000 after acquiring an additional 84,496 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

