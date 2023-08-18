Insider Selling: WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $345,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,038,082 shares in the company, valued at $7,173,146.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of WisdomTree stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,754. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.48. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $7.49.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WT. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on WisdomTree from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

