Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) General Counsel Sells 961 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $51,624.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,938.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zillow Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ZG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,541. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.19 and a beta of 1.72. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 10.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.95.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 69.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $70,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZG shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zillow Group

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.