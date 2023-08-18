Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IPAR. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $159.25.

Inter Parfums Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Inter Parfums stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.94. 68,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,613. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $72.47 and a 12-month high of $161.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.97.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $309.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $139,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 119.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 370.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

