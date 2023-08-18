Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $131.91.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $113.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,707. The company has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.22. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $117.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,571. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,828 shares of company stock valued at $10,590,134 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

